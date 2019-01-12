Woman loses home, 2 dogs in mobile home fire
KOB Web Staff
January 12, 2019 06:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque woman is in the hospital recovering Saturday after a fire destroyed her mobile home.
Bernalillo County firefighters responded to the scene near 2nd Street and Osuna Friday after calls came in of a mobile home that went up in flames.
The woman was able to escape but sadly her home is destroyed and she also lost her two small dogs.
Neighbors were quick to set up a GoFundMe page to help her out in this time of need. Click here to donate.
