Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque

The victim's parents Tommy and Sandra Hobson watched the video of their daughter pinned and crushed by a car in the Sonic parking lot off of Eubank and I-40.

"We thought it would be much worse," they said. "Thank God. Not only is she lucky to have her legs, but she's lucky to be alive."

Sonic car hops and cooks heard the chaos.

"I heard someone say 'please help me,'" said Matthew Anderson, Sonic cook. "'I can't move, please help me.'"

"Her leg was pretty banged up, she was coherent but wasn't speaking," said Jamie Mulville, Sonic manager.

She describes what she saw on camera.

"A gentleman jumping out of a car and going to another vehicle, throwing the door open and beating the gentleman in the driver seat," Mulville said. "Then threw the gentleman out and reversed and reversed right into the lady, hitting her from the waist down."

The family says it all began after what happened to their daughter's boyfriend.

"Lance got out of his vehicle to go get some napkins," Hobson said. "The guy in the vehicle had flung a syringe at him."

Police are looking for the driver of that black BMW. Contreras' parents say she's left with serious swelling and bruising.

The family says police have a person of interest. They're hoping that person comes forward.

If anyone has information about the driver or the black BMW, call police at (505) 242-COPS.