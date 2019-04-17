Woman meets mystery man who found her dogs, repaired her fence | KOB 4
Woman meets mystery man who found her dogs, repaired her fence

Ryan Laughlin
April 17, 2019 06:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque woman met the mystery man who found her dogs and repaired her fence after wind knocked it over.

A poster, with a picture of the man from Tish Tafoya’s security camera, was posted in the neighborhood.

People in the neighborhood recognized the Good Samaritan and he was able to meet with Tafoya on Wednesday.

James Butler said he was trying to fix banners that were blowing in the wind when he saw one of the dogs coming toward him.

“After we got passed that he wasn't going to hurt us, we kind of just led him back to the yard,” Butler said. “Me and another guy, Michael Oden, we put the fence up."

Tofoya thanked Butler and Oden for being good neighbors.

“It's just about doing the right thing, taking care of each other, being a community,” Butler said. “It's too easy to focus on the negative things going on and they can consume you if you allow it."
 

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: April 17, 2019 06:38 PM
Created: April 17, 2019 05:32 PM

