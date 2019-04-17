Woman meets mystery man who found her dogs, repaired her fence

James Butler said he was trying to fix banners that were blowing in the wind when he saw one of the dogs coming toward him.

“After we got passed that he wasn't going to hurt us, we kind of just led him back to the yard,” Butler said. “Me and another guy, Michael Oden, we put the fence up."

Tofoya thanked Butler and Oden for being good neighbors.

“It's just about doing the right thing, taking care of each other, being a community,” Butler said. “It's too easy to focus on the negative things going on and they can consume you if you allow it."

