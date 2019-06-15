Woman nearly struck by lightning on Sandia Crest

She was able to walk to the ambulance, where fire crews drove her down the crest to a nearby hospital.

"You wouldn't think it would happen with those odds, but it does happen," said Charles Luera with the Bernalillo County Fire Department.

The Sandia Peak Tramway had been on standby because the tramway can't operate when lightning is within a 10-mile radius.

The tram is up and running again.

It is unclear what condition the woman is in.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.