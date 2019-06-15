Woman nearly struck by lightning on Sandia Crest
Megan Abundis
June 15, 2019 06:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A lightning strike atop the Sandia Mountains injured a woman Saturday afternoon, according to employees at the Sandia Crest House.
They say the lightning struck just in front of her and knocked her off her feet.
Bernalillo County Fire Rescue crews were able to find her at the top of the crest and get her help.
She was able to walk to the ambulance, where fire crews drove her down the crest to a nearby hospital.
"You wouldn't think it would happen with those odds, but it does happen," said Charles Luera with the Bernalillo County Fire Department.
The Sandia Peak Tramway had been on standby because the tramway can't operate when lightning is within a 10-mile radius.
The tram is up and running again.
It is unclear what condition the woman is in.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
