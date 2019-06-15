Woman nearly struck by lightning on Sandia Crest | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman nearly struck by lightning on Sandia Crest

Megan Abundis
June 15, 2019 06:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A lightning strike atop the Sandia Mountains injured a woman Saturday afternoon, according to employees at the Sandia Crest House. 

Advertisement

They say the lightning struck just in front of her and knocked her off her feet.

Bernalillo County Fire Rescue crews were able to find her at the top of the crest and get her help. 

She was able to walk to the ambulance, where fire crews drove her down the crest to a nearby hospital. 

"You wouldn't think it would happen with those odds, but it does happen," said Charles Luera with the Bernalillo County Fire Department. 

The Sandia Peak Tramway had been on standby because the tramway can't operate when lightning is within a 10-mile radius.

The tram is up and running again. 

It is unclear what condition the woman is in. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Megan Abundis


Updated: June 15, 2019 06:45 PM
Created: June 15, 2019 05:33 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family continues search for missing Farmington woman
Family continues search for missing Farmington woman
Martineztown residents react to NBCUniversal announcement
Martineztown residents react to NBCUniversal announcement
New Mexico county near border invites Trump to visit
New Mexico county near border invites Trump to visit
APD investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian
APD investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian
Open casting call for new Netflix movie to be held in Albuquerque
Open casting call for new Netflix movie to be held in Albuquerque
Advertisement




Woman nearly struck by lightning on Sandia Crest
Woman nearly struck by lightning on Sandia Crest
Albuquerque's first Drag Queen Storytime draws hundreds
Albuquerque's first Drag Queen Storytime draws hundreds
Firefighters contain Bosque fire near ABQ BioPark
Firefighters contain Bosque fire near ABQ BioPark
New Mexico county near border invites Trump to visit
New Mexico county near border invites Trump to visit
APD, Sunport help 4-year-old find his lost stuffed sheep
APD, Sunport help 4-year-old find his lost stuffed sheep