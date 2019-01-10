Woman opens Albuquerque's only cat café | KOB 4
Woman opens Albuquerque's only cat café

Casey Torres
January 10, 2019 07:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Thirteen cats are waiting to find their forever homes while staying at Catopia Cat Café in northeast Albuquerque.

Sandy Dierks is the owner of the city’s only cat café. She said the idea came from the Denver Cat Company and her love for felines.

“I really love their personalities and they’re just so quirky, and they do such silly things,” Dierks said.

Catopia opened on Saturday.

The café offers drinks, snacks, coffee, board games, birthday parties and cat yoga.

There are 13 cats from either the Desert Paws and the Animal Welfare Department that are up for adoption.

Julie Buckland, who works with the animal welfare department's outreach program, said the café helps cats show their true personalities as opposed to being in cages in a shelter.

Dierks said the community has been supportive and interested in the cats.

She hopes the café will thrive so her furry friends can too.

“Sometimes people will come in not expecting to want to bring in a cat home, but they might fall in love with one,” said Dierks. “That’ll help the adoption rates.”

