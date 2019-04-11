Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of postal worker | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of postal worker

Brittany Costello
April 11, 2019 06:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It is another step towards justice for the family of a beloved Albuquerque postal worker. Police said the body of Marilyn Gandert was found beaten, stabbed, and burned last year.

Advertisement

In a tragic twist, the suspects were her own grandson, her daughter-in-law and their roommate

Now Annie Rael is admitting to taking part in that murder. Rael pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder on Thursday.

In that plea agreement, she may also be called to testify against the other suspects when they head to trial.

Rael was one of three changed in connection to that crime. Gandert's daughter-in-law and grandson, Alissa and Drake Bickett, were also arrested.

In the deal, Rael could serve 12 years in prison. She won’t actually be sentenced until after the trials for the other two suspects in this case.

Her sentencing is scheduled for July.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Created: April 11, 2019 06:10 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque
One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police: Witnesses heard suspect yell 'Kill the dog'
Chubs was run over on Monday in northwest Albuquerque. He later died at a local animal hospital.
Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of postal worker
Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of postal worker
Experts say this year could be historic for the Rio Grande
Experts say this year could be historic for the Rio Grande
Man accused of killing APD officer cross-examined during trial
Man accused of killing APD officer cross-examined during trial
Advertisement




One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque
One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque
Man accused of killing APD officer cross-examined during trial
Man accused of killing APD officer cross-examined during trial
Cirque du Soleil performs 'Corteo' at Santa Ana Star Center
Cirque du Soleil performs 'Corteo' at Santa Ana Star Center
Gas line break closes stretch of Southern Blvd. in Rio Rancho
Gas line break closes stretch of Southern Blvd. in Rio Rancho
Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of postal worker
Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of postal worker