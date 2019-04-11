Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of postal worker

In that plea agreement, she may also be called to testify against the other suspects when they head to trial.

Rael was one of three changed in connection to that crime. Gandert's daughter-in-law and grandson, Alissa and Drake Bickett, were also arrested.

In the deal, Rael could serve 12 years in prison. She won’t actually be sentenced until after the trials for the other two suspects in this case.

Her sentencing is scheduled for July.