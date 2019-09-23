Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge after allegedly operating e-scooter while intoxicated | KOB 4
Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge after allegedly operating e-scooter while intoxicated

Christina Rodriguez
September 23, 2019 02:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque woman pleaded guilty Monday to one count of disorderly conduct. Lily Romero, 26, had been arrested in May for operating an e-scooter while intoxicated.

A judge dropped the DWI charge after Romero pleaded guilty. 

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, Romero was stopped May 29 while heading south in the northbound lanes of 2nd Street. She told an officer that she had left a brewery and was going to another bar.

Police say Romero blew twice above the legal limit and performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

E-scooters had just debuted in Albuquerque the week before she was arrested. 

Romero did not have a criminal history prior to this case. She faces a six month jail sentence if she violates her probation. 

Created: September 23, 2019 01:03 PM

