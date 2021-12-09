Woman rams into cars in school pick-up line

Meanwhile, Romero was making a move to stop her.



"I happened to see one of my dad's workers driving by in a pickup truck that I knew,” said Romero. “I got in the truck and backed it into the back of her car, pinning it so that she couldn't drive off no more."



Deputies approached with guns drawn, and took Griego into custody. She is charged with felony fleeing a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer.

"I am extremely blessed to be in a community and have the staff that I have, the parents that we have and the community members that stopped to lend help or aid in the situation without even knowing what the situation is,” said Dawn Apodaca, the superintendent of Mountainair Public Schools.

Apodaca said this isn’t the first time the school district has had issues with Griego. She reportedly seriously threatened Apodaca and another administrator back in 2018-19. There’s been a permanent district-wide no trespass order on file for her since then.

"The parents, the grandparents, the community members who all just jumped into action makes me proud,” said Apodaca. “Yeah makes me proud."