Person rescued after falling off I-25 bridge near the river

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 28, 2020 03:11 PM
Created: January 28, 2020 03:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- First responders rescued a person who fell off the I-25 bridge into the Rio Grande Bosque Tuesday morning.

According to the Bernalillo County Fire Department, the drop is about 35 feet.

The patient was carried out on a stretcher, and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire department said this is the second time this year they’ve had to rescue someone who fell off the bridge.


