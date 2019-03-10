Woman saves neglected dog with eye disease

Paulsen took Nellie to the veterinarian. The vet said Nellie had pannus, a disease that can be a genetic condition in some dogs.

She didn’t think Nellie was in much pain but said her vision wasn’t good.

For six weeks, Nellie needs six drops in each eye every day until she returns to the vet for a check up.

If her vision doesn’t improve, she might need surgery.

Paulsen was contacted by the man who was keeping an eye on Nellie.

In a statement, he said Nellie is his mom’s dog. When she was hospitalized on Monday, he took Nellie to his home, but she somehow escaped a few days later.

He said he looked for her everywhere and made several calls to animal control and shelters. He was later able to contact Paulsen.

He said he didn’t know about Nellie’s condition, but offered to pay for her vet care expenses.

Paulsen said he asked to have Nellie back, but she’s worried for the dog’s health.

She said she would consider returning Nellie to her owner if there is a way she can keep contact to make sure the greyhound is receiving the proper care.

Paulsen said if that is not possible, she hopes to help Nellie find a new home.