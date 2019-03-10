Woman saves neglected dog with eye disease | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman saves neglected dog with eye disease

Casey Torres
March 10, 2019 10:41 PM

CORRALES, N.M — A greyhound named Nellie was found wandering into Sombra Del Monte Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

What surprised teachers the most were her bulging red eyes.

They saw a tag on her with the number of Judy Paulsen, the founder of Greyhound Companions of New Mexico, and gave her a call.

Paulsen took Nellie to the veterinarian. The vet said Nellie had pannus, a disease that can be a genetic condition in some dogs.

She didn’t think Nellie was in much pain but said her vision wasn’t good.

For six weeks, Nellie needs six drops in each eye every day until she returns to the vet for a check up.

If her vision doesn’t improve, she might need surgery.

Paulsen was contacted by the man who was keeping an eye on Nellie.

In a statement, he said Nellie is his mom’s dog. When she was hospitalized on Monday, he took Nellie to his home, but she somehow escaped a few days later.

He said he looked for her everywhere and made several calls to animal control and shelters. He was later able to contact Paulsen.

He said he didn’t know about Nellie’s condition, but offered to pay for her vet care expenses.

Paulsen said he asked to have Nellie back, but she’s worried for the dog’s health.

She said she would consider returning Nellie to her owner if there is a way she can keep contact to make sure the greyhound is receiving the proper care.

Paulsen said if that is not possible, she hopes to help Nellie find a new home.

Credits

Casey Torres


Updated: March 10, 2019 10:41 PM
Created: March 10, 2019 07:43 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Recreational marijuana bill advances in legislature
Recreational marijuana bill advances in legislature
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
Chevel Shepherd performs at Rich Ford's 58th anniversary
Chevel Shepherd performs at Rich Ford's 58th anniversary
Woman claims neighbor killed her two dogs in SW Albuquerque
Luna
Cooper's hawks illegally shot and killed in Albuquerque
Cooper's hawks illegally shot and killed in Albuquerque
Advertisement




Cake shop collects donations for families impacted by Ironworks fire
Cake shop collects donations for families impacted by Ironworks fire
Woman saves neglected dog with eye disease
Woman saves neglected dog with eye disease
St. Baldrick's event raises money for kids battling cancer
St. Baldrick's event raises money for kids battling cancer
Recreational marijuana bill advances in legislature
Recreational marijuana bill advances in legislature
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'