Woman saves man's life after he was shot in NW Albuquerque
Grace Reader
September 15, 2019 10:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A woman saved the life of a man who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting that took place in northwest Albuquerque Thursday.
“He was bleeding out of both sides of his shirt so I let him know, ‘I'm a nursing assistant can I help you?’ He respectively said ‘Yes ma'am. I've been shot, can you call 911?’” Nycole Valdez said.
For one of the men who was shot Thursday night, Valdez was in the right place at the right time.
“I stayed with him, talking with him, trying to get what information I could about the crime—maybe if he knew who shot him or whatever and then the Albuquerque Fire Department came and I helped them get him onto the stretcher,” Valdez said.
Doctors would later tell Valdez she saved the man’s life.
“Every time I saw him trying to close his eyes I would tell him his name is Jordyn, Jorydn don't fall asleep, Jordyn look at me, is there anyone we can call who is your family,” she said.
Valdez was able to go visit Jordyn in the hospital Sunday. She said he and his family are incredibly thankful, but that is not why she did it.
“That's just what humans should do for each other.”
