Woman says coyotes have attacked animals in NW Albuquerque neighborhood
Woman says coyotes have attacked animals in NW Albuquerque neighborhood

Joy Wang
September 27, 2019 10:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A neighborhood in northwest Albuquerque is on high alert for coyotes.

“A lot of coyotes in our neighborhood,” said Miae Russell, who lives near Unser and Ladera.

Russell has two dogs that she hopes do not become meals for the coyotes.

“I didn't care or worry about it too much until I posted a video of a coyote in the neighborhood,” she said. “And then I had a tremendous amount of response from that and then I started to get a little paranoid.

Russell said one of her neighbors had a duck snatched from their backyard. She said their cats were also attacked.

“I'm thinking that we need to make our walls higher,” she said.

Joy Wang


Updated: September 27, 2019 10:22 PM
Created: September 27, 2019 08:30 PM

