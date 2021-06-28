Woman says she shot on-again, off-again boyfriend by accident | KOB 4
Woman says she shot on-again, off-again boyfriend by accident

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 28, 2021 05:21 PM
Created: June 28, 2021 03:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A criminal complaint is shedding new light on Albuquerque's 60th homicide.

Kenny Rougemont's body was found with gunshot wounds inside Motel 6 at Coors and Iliff.

Police said video from a surveillance camera helped them track down the suspect, Johana Quintana. 

The video showed her running from the room after the shooting, and getting into a car, according to a criminal complaint.

Quintana and Rougemont reportedly had an on-and-off again relationship. 

She told police Rougemont physically abused her. In her most recent mugshot, she had a black eye.

Quintana said she shot Rougemont during a struggle, but claimed it was "an accident."

She told police she sold the gun after the shooting. 

Quintana is expected to make her first court appearance in the case Tuesday. 


 


