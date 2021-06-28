Woman says she shot on-again, off-again boyfriend by accident

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 28, 2021 05:21 PM
Created: June 28, 2021 03:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A criminal complaint is shedding new light on Albuquerque's 60th homicide.
Kenny Rougemont's body was found with gunshot wounds inside Motel 6 at Coors and Iliff.
Police said video from a surveillance camera helped them track down the suspect, Johana Quintana.
The video showed her running from the room after the shooting, and getting into a car, according to a criminal complaint.
Quintana and Rougemont reportedly had an on-and-off again relationship.
She told police Rougemont physically abused her. In her most recent mugshot, she had a black eye.
Quintana said she shot Rougemont during a struggle, but claimed it was "an accident."
She told police she sold the gun after the shooting.
Quintana is expected to make her first court appearance in the case Tuesday.
