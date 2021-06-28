Woman says she shot on-again, off-again boyfriend by accident

Quintana and Rougemont reportedly had an on-and-off again relationship.

She told police Rougemont physically abused her. In her most recent mugshot, she had a black eye.

Quintana said she shot Rougemont during a struggle, but claimed it was "an accident."

She told police she sold the gun after the shooting.

Quintana is expected to make her first court appearance in the case Tuesday.



