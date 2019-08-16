Woman sentenced for 2017 deadly crash
KOB Web Staff
August 16, 2019 12:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman who caused a multi-vehicle deadly collision was sentenced Friday.
Carol Sanchez received the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for killing Matthew Farley in 2017.
Sanchez was on meth when she crashed into Farley's vehicle in northeast Albuquerque.
In court, Sanchez said she never meant for anything bad to happen.
"I didn't want to live after this happened. I really am sorry," Sanchez said. "I do feel bad about this whole thing. The family probably thinks I don't have any remorse about it but I really do."
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: August 16, 2019 12:16 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved