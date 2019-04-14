Woman shot in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
April 14, 2019 10:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman was shot in southwest Albuquerque on Sunday morning, according to police.

Albuquerque police spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers responded to 59th Street and Central Avenue around 6 a.m. where a woman had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital but her condition is unknown at this time. 

There are no suspects in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

