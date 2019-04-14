Woman shot in SW Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
April 14, 2019 10:19 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman was shot in southwest Albuquerque on Sunday morning, according to police.
Albuquerque police spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers responded to 59th Street and Central Avenue around 6 a.m. where a woman had been shot.
She was taken to the hospital but her condition is unknown at this time.
There are no suspects in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
