Woman stuck clearing debris after someone dumped mess behind business
Nathan O'Neal
July 19, 2019 06:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque business owner said she is facing a fine after someone dumped hundreds of pounds of rubble behind her property this week.
“Somebody dumped it in the middle of the night,” said Jeanne Shaw, who runs Strandz Salon near San Mateo and Candelaria. “It is clearly landscape debris.”
The City of Albuquerque said Shaw is responsible for removing the debris.
“It is frustrating because I didn't do it, clearly,” she said. “Even though they acknowledge and understand that this was not my doing -- it's a code violation and I will be getting a violation paper in the mail.”
The city said the debris falls under the weed and litter ordinance, which places the responsibility for cleanup on property owners next to alleyways.
While Shaw wants to know who dumped the debris, she's busy trying to figure out how to get the mess cleared.
“I was hoping somebody knew somebody I could pay because I'm going to have to pay for somebody to clean this up,” she said.
Shaw has been told that she needs to have the debris cleared within 30 days or face a court summons.
Credits
Nathan O'Neal
Updated: July 19, 2019 06:20 PM
Created: July 19, 2019 05:57 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved