Woman stuck clearing debris after someone dumped mess behind business

“It is frustrating because I didn't do it, clearly,” she said. “Even though they acknowledge and understand that this was not my doing -- it's a code violation and I will be getting a violation paper in the mail.”

The city said the debris falls under the weed and litter ordinance, which places the responsibility for cleanup on property owners next to alleyways.

While Shaw wants to know who dumped the debris, she's busy trying to figure out how to get the mess cleared.

“I was hoping somebody knew somebody I could pay because I'm going to have to pay for somebody to clean this up,” she said.

Shaw has been told that she needs to have the debris cleared within 30 days or face a court summons.