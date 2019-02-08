Woman sues City of Albuquerque and APD officers who shot her

Before they knew it was a fake, documents said they saw him flash it during the chase, and then again as Brandenburg pointed it at the head of a woman he was trying to carjack.

According to a prosecutorial review, he was shouting “I need your car or I will shoot you."

In their effort to stop Brandenburg, one of those bullets hit that woman, Becky Nottke, in the leg. Now, two years later, she's suing the city and three officers.

According to her suit, she claims they were negligent and could have deployed a less-than-lethal weapon. She says that they also didn't try to de-escalate the situation before firing.

Nottke said her injury has caused her medical expenses, a strained relationship with her husband, and lost earnings.

Those officers are still on the job. A prosecutorial review published last July found that they were justified in that shooting.

Justified or not, the city could still be on the hook for big bucks.

According to the city risk manager, law enforcement payouts last year cost the city around $8 million.

More than $7 million of that was in bodily injury settlements and more than a million in internal city costs.

KOB reached out to Nottke’s attorney today for comment, and have not heard back.

A spokesperson for APD said aside from the internal investigations, which did not result in discipline or charges, they can’t comment about specifics of the incident.