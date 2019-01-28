Woman survives carjacking by jumping out of vehicle

“I heard the door slam I look over and it’s not my boyfriend,” she said.

Fernandez pleaded with the man to stop and let her out. But he took off and left Fernandez with a choice.

“He said you can either jump out or I’ll kill you,” she said.

So she jumped out of the car, thinking about her two-year-old daughter.

McDaniel saw the entire thing. He called police and paramedics took Fernandez to the hospital. Then he got in a family member's car, tracking his phone that was left in the stolen vehicle. He said he called APD for help.

“I actually had a location. I had the car in front of me and they said there’s nothing they can do,” he said.

But then McDaniel passed by a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy and waved him down. An APD spokesperson said they were actually working with BCSO to follow McDaniel’s tips and track the car down, and the suspect was crossing city and county lines. But it wasn’t easy to get the thief to stop. BCSO deputies rammed the car after spike strips didn’t do much.

They arrested Christian Herrera. According to court documents he was out on supervised release after serving time for armed bank robbery.

“If I wouldn’t have taken initiative, if my boyfriend wouldn’t have taken initiative he wouldn’t be in jail. He would just be roaming around and I would have been dead,” Fernandez said.