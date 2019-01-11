Woman taken to hospital after RVs catch fire | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman taken to hospital after RVs catch fire

undefined undefined | 

KOB Web Staff
January 11, 2019 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after two RVs caught fire Friday night.

Advertisement

The Bernalillo County Fire Department (BCFD) responded to 500 Tyler Road around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, one of RVs was fully engulfed in flames, according to BCFD Lt. David Lujan.

He said the fire then spread to an adjacent RV.

The fires were extinguished around 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: January 11, 2019 10:24 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man accused of beating girlfriend to death remains in jail
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death remains in jail
Father accused in death of 1-year-old daughter released from custody
Father accused in death of 1-year-old daughter released from custody
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
27 more officers join APD
27 more officers join APD
Advertisement




As govt. shutdown continues, hundreds apply for unemployment benefits in NM
As govt. shutdown continues, hundreds apply for unemployment benefits in NM
Government shutdown threatens food banks
Government shutdown threatens food banks
Shutdown becomes longest federal closure in US history
Donald Trump
Woman taken to hospital after RVs catch fire
undefined
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death remains in jail
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death remains in jail