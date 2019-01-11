Woman taken to hospital after RVs catch fire
KOB Web Staff
January 11, 2019 10:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after two RVs caught fire Friday night.
The Bernalillo County Fire Department (BCFD) responded to 500 Tyler Road around 6 p.m.
Upon arrival, one of RVs was fully engulfed in flames, according to BCFD Lt. David Lujan.
He said the fire then spread to an adjacent RV.
The fires were extinguished around 6:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
