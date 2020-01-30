Woman takes in pets so a mother, daughter can be taken in by local shelter

Someone asked if anyone could take two dogs - hoping to keep the pets together.

“The fact that this mother was having to worry about where they were going to sleep that night - it's not fair to have to stress about something like that,” Martinez said. “And if I could alleviate any of that stress, I was going to."

Within hours of the Facebook post, Mae Mae and Buster walked into Martinez’s life.

The new additions were a surprise to her husband – who is deployed in Afghanistan.

“My husband knows me - so that Facetime we got from Afghanistan he pops up - and goes - what are those,” she said.

Martinez hopes her act of good will teaches her children something.

“I want them to understand that there are kids who don't have what they have,” she said. “:I don't want them to be spoiled or think that they're above anybody else."



