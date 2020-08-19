Woman tapped to help fix Albuquerque's crime problem

This week, she was given an Ally Community Award for helping bridge the gap between kids in juvenile justice system and the community based nonprofit.

"And it shows that with our own hands, we can heal each other," Bachicha said.

In her role with the city, she will try to bridge the gap between the government systems and the community. This time, in the neighborhoods and with the people most likely to be involved with gun violence.

"Everything that our city is, is impacted by gun violence," Bachicha said. "And I know this community is so worried about the increases."

She's just begun working alongside the Albuquerque Police Department, training officers on targeted enforcement and asking them to try and bring the community leaders to the table.

"I wouldn't say optimism is the word. I know that, that works having done it in the past with the juvenile justice system. So, now we have to apply it to people 18 and older, so that within our entire city, everybody is on the same page and aligned and working together to reduce that violent crime," she said.

Mayor Tim Keller believes the program with will make a meaningful difference in Albuquerque in as little as 18 months.