Woman targets fitness center parking lots to steal credit cards

October 08, 2019 12:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An Albuquerque woman has been breaking into cars to steal credit cards at fitness parking lots since May.

Nicole Padilla has frequently targeted Highpoint Sports and Wellness and the Defined Fitness on Juan Tabo. She is facing more than 150 charges ranging from over 10 counts of auto burglary to 24 counts of identity theft.

"We were working with Rio Rancho because she was also targeting the Defined up there. And that's where they caught her,” said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos.

Padilla managed to evade that encounter with law enforcement and she is still not in police custody.

Police said Padilla has used stolen credit cards at the Target on Lomas.

