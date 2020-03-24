Woman, tested for COVID-19, claims hotel staff overreacted when she had asthma attack | KOB 4
Nathan O'Neal
Updated: March 24, 2020 06:19 PM
Created: March 24, 2020 05:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman, who was tested for coronavirus after traveling from another state, claims she was kicked out of an Albuquerque hotel after suffering an asthma attack.

Danielle Branch said she was under quarantine, awaiting her test results, at the Quality Inn on Alameda. 

"I had trouble breathing," Branch said. "I got an asthma pump, but it got worse so my doctor advised me to call 911 because I was still under quarantine-- that way they could take me to the hospital and just check my breathing."

While Branch was at the hospital, she said her family went to the hotel room to gather her belongings.

"The woman from the front desk at Quality Inn is yelling 'she has the coronavirus,'" Branch said.

A video shows a hotel employee wearing protective gear, warning the family that they need to leave.

"You guys have five minutes," the employee said. "I'm closing the door because you're too ignorant."

Hotel management told KOB 4, after learning about the medical emergency, they planned to clean the room and restrict access to it for 14 days.

However, Branch said the entire situation was blown out of proportion.

"I definitely think it came from a place of fear and overreaction," she said.

Hotel management told KOB 4 that they are evaluating how the incident was handled.


