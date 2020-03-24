Woman, tested for COVID-19, claims hotel staff overreacted when she had asthma attack

"The woman from the front desk at Quality Inn is yelling 'she has the coronavirus,'" Branch said.

A video shows a hotel employee wearing protective gear, warning the family that they need to leave.

"You guys have five minutes," the employee said. "I'm closing the door because you're too ignorant."

Hotel management told KOB 4, after learning about the medical emergency, they planned to clean the room and restrict access to it for 14 days.

However, Branch said the entire situation was blown out of proportion.

"I definitely think it came from a place of fear and overreaction," she said.

Hotel management told KOB 4 that they are evaluating how the incident was handled.