Woman tied to Belen Marine's death arrested after allegedly cutting off ankle monitor

Updated: March 16, 2021 12:56 PM
Created: March 16, 2021 12:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The woman reportedly involved in the killing of a Belen Marine has been arrested, again, according to the Valencia County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities were looking for Jeannine Willard after she allegedly cut off her ankle monitor. Willard also didn't show up to court after being released before her trial.
Willard is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, armed robbery and conspiracy. She led police to the body of Matthew Gurule, a former Marine who had went missing in Belen in August 2019.
Willard said her boyfriend, Francisco Gomez, was the one who killed Gurule.
Gurule's family is relieved, but also frustrated. Prosecutors had previously tried to get Willard held behind bars for messing with her ankle monitor, but a judge gave Willard another chance.
