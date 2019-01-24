Woman to serve 3 years for deadly DWI crash | KOB 4
Woman to serve 3 years for deadly DWI crash

Christine Noriega 

Marian Camacho
January 24, 2019 01:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A woman who was facing up to 30 years in prison for a deadly DWI crash, will spend just three years behind bars and five years of probation.

Judge Louis McDonald sentenced Christie Noriega to 30 years and 90 days in prison, but suspended all but three years. 

Christie Noriega took a plea deal in September and pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle and another count of aggravated DWI.

Sandoval County Sheriff's deputies said that Noriega was driving on I-25 near Alodones in March of last year when she hit and killed Michael Chambellan and Lonnie Escovedo, who were on the side of the road changing a tire.

Deputies said Noriega smelled of alcohol and had her two-year-old daughter in the car with her during the crash. She was not injured.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 24, 2019 01:42 PM
Created: January 24, 2019 12:28 PM

