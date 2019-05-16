Woman travels from Canada to Albuquerque to get an abortion

She said she called at least 60 places all over Canada about abortion services. No one would see her because 24 weeks is considered too far along in the pregnancy.

A Canadian group helped pay the bills to get her to Albuquerque.

"I straight up told everybody that the reason I didn't want to keep this baby is because I was not living how a pregnant person should live," she said. "Drinking, not eating the best, all that kind of stuff."

Not everyone thinks she should have the option to come to New Mexico for an abortion.

"We're known as the late-term abortion capital of the world," said Ethel Maharg, the executive director of the Right to Life Committee of New Mexico. "I don't think it's a Republican or Democrat issue. It's a life issue. It's a human rights issue."

Maharg keeps a framed copy of the Senate vote for the failed New Mexico House Bill 51 on her desk. HB 51 would have kept abortion legal – if Roe v. Wade was ever overturned.

"It's a living, breathing human being that is being destroyed for no-good reason," Maharg said.

The woman from Canada said she's glad she had the choice to come here.

"I think it's better to abort than have a kid go through life when they're not wanted, or can't be fully supported, or whatever reason," she said.