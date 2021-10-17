Woman visiting Albuquerque frustrated following car break-in

But the thieves didn’t stop at the door, they also broke her license plate cover trying to take the tags. Looking at her disheveled plate that reads “Disabled Veteran,” Clark is disheartened by the vandalism.

“You serve your country and you come back to a place within the country you serve and no respect, its heartbreaking,” Clark said.

But her issues didn’t end in the parking lot. Clark only had more problems when she tried to report the break in to police.

“Ohh geeze, the whole process, they kept repeating, ‘don’t hang up don’t hang up,’” Clark sighed with frustration as she explained the phone call. “I’m trying to get a hold of police for 40 minutes, on hold, I called my husband he called the hotel they were no help, they said we can’t do nothing for you. It was a total fiasco.”

It made her wonder if there were any police in the city.

“We have been here going on 72 hours, have not seen one police officer and that’s kind of odd for a large city you’d at least see one passing by or something.”

She even tried calling the mayor to voice her frustration.

“Did you know, you can’t get a hold of your mayor through the mayor’s office? So I called and it just kept saying this is the mayor’s office but I couldn’t even leave a message or talk with a person,” Clark said.

Now, while Clark mourns the cousin she lost, she said this experience with our crime crisis has made her even more concerned about the family she’s leaving behind in Albuquerque.

“I’m heartbroken for all my cousins who live here, I want to take them back to Colorado with me,” Clark said.