Woman wanted for harboring car wash murder suspect
KOB Web Staff
August 19, 2019 11:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are looking for Clarissa Halls.
Police said she lied to them in order to hide murder suspect Jerred Holguin – and to avoid being arrested herself.
Holguin is accused of killing Matthew Shaw at an Albuquerque car wash near San Mateo and Marble.
Surveillance video shows Holguin and another man get into a fight with Shaw. Halls can also be spotted in the video.
Police had been searching for Holguin for weeks until he was caught robbing the Walgreens near Central and Rio Grande.
A judge has ruled that Holguin will stay in jail until his trial.
