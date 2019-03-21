Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque

Megan Abundis
March 21, 2019 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Neighbors in northeast Albuquerque say they are high alert after a woman was followed home by a stranger in broad daylight. 

Advertisement

The woman, a UNM grad student, says a man followed her home after her morning run on Thursday. She filed a police report. Although she did not want to be identified, she wanted to share her story to warn others.

While running her normal route near the Netherwood Park neighborhood, she saw a man dressed in all black trying to hide from her on the corner of an arroyo.

She immediately changed her direction and headed home, thinking the odd behavior was behind her.

"I wasn't really alert to anything until my dog was going crazy in the living room," she said. "I was in my room getting ready to go to class."

She wasn't dressed and she saw the man run past her window. Neighbors are now checking their surveillance video. 

Credits

Megan Abundis


Updated: March 21, 2019 10:16 PM
Created: March 21, 2019 09:42 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student
Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student
FBI seeks woman accused in multi-state drug trafficking ring
Marysol Pena
Mother of murdered 15-year-old trying to cope with the loss
Mother of murdered 15-year-old trying to cope with the loss
Governor signs law increasing scholarship amount for college students
Governor signs law increasing scholarship amount for college students
Person dies in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
Person dies in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
Advertisement




Man arrested twice this month for rape charges
Man arrested twice this month for rape charges
Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque
Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque
Piles of dead coyotes found in Valencia County
Piles of dead coyotes found in Valencia County
Governor signs law increasing scholarship amount for college students
Governor signs law increasing scholarship amount for college students
Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student
Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student