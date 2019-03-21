Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Neighbors in northeast Albuquerque say they are high alert after a woman was followed home by a stranger in broad daylight.
The woman, a UNM grad student, says a man followed her home after her morning run on Thursday. She filed a police report. Although she did not want to be identified, she wanted to share her story to warn others.
While running her normal route near the Netherwood Park neighborhood, she saw a man dressed in all black trying to hide from her on the corner of an arroyo.
She immediately changed her direction and headed home, thinking the odd behavior was behind her.
"I wasn't really alert to anything until my dog was going crazy in the living room," she said. "I was in my room getting ready to go to class."
She wasn't dressed and she saw the man run past her window. Neighbors are now checking their surveillance video.
