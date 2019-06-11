Woman warns others about man who exposed himself to her in Hobby Lobby

"I grabbed the stickers I needed from the bottom shelf and got up and yeah..." she said. "He was exposed in my face, about 2 inches away from my face."

She immediately ran to get help, but the man took off.

Police got security images from Hobby Lobby. Police suspect it was 28-year-old James Chavez, and claim he's done this before.

"When I spoke with the manager of Hobby Lobby he told me this was not the first incident in this store," the woman said.

Chavez had also allegedly exposed himself at a nearby Target and Walmart. Just over a year ago, KOB 4 reported about Chavez exposing himself to a woman in the Bosque.

Chavez keeps getting out of jail – released by multiple judges again and again.

"It may not seem huge to people, but this is the type of thing that can affect you," the woman said. "You don't want to go to the store, I don't want to be anywhere alone right now."

Police said they guarantee Chavez has more victims. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.