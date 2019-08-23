Woman wearing fake beard accused of robbing multiple businesses
Joy Wang
August 23, 2019 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman is accused of robbing multiple stores in Albuquerque while wearing a beard, beanie and sunglasses.
“She like drew the gun from the towel and she was like, ‘Give me the money,’ and I was just so shocked by it,” said Megan Samora, an employee at Nothing Bundt Cakes.
In addition to the cake shop, the Albuquerque Police Department believes the suspect, Tamala Cole, hit a CVS, a Boba tea shop and Faithworks.
Court documents say officers caught Cole Thursday by tracking and following a vehicle that was seen on surveillance video.
Cole remains in jail. She is expected to make her first court appearance Saturday.
