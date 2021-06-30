Woman who died in hot air balloon crash spent time giving back to seniors

"I've always loved to dance, but I've never done Zoomba," Tidman said.

Tidman added that Martinez was much more than a dance teacher.

"She was that kind of motivator. I would venture to say there are a lot of women in Albuquerque today that may not even be alive, their health may have deteriorated to the point where they might not even be here without the influence of Mary Martinez," Tidman said.

Martinez helped hundreds of women dramatically improve their health and lose weight, according to Tidman.

"That was her passion. And to me, that service, that heart of service, is what epitomizes Albuquerque," she said.

Tidman said she hasn't danced since the crash.

"I am having a hard time with that," she said. "I know I will go because she would want me to, but I'm having a hard time with it."

The North Valley Senior Center has no other instructor.

"You know, once you've had somebody like Mary, a friend and an excellent teacher, it's really difficult to think about going somewhere else," Tidman said.

In honor of Martinez, Tidman said she and the other students in the class will continue with their Zoomba lessons.

"I also promised some of the ladies that I'd find a class for us," she said. "Because we got to keep moving. Mary would not be happy if we just let our health go and didn't keep going. That's what she's instilled in us."

