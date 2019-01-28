Woman who killed 2 men while driving drunk could be re-sentenced | KOB 4
Woman who killed 2 men while driving drunk could be re-sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Christie Noriega's three-year sentence for driving drunk and killing two men has outraged a lot of people, especially Michael Chambellan and Lonnie Escovedo's families.

Noriega was sentenced after taking a plea deal in September.

“In this case, the defense attorney came to us and wanted a plea, so the first thing we always do, and we did in this case, is we talked to the family see what they want, what they're willing to accept,” said deputy district attorney Barbara Romo.

The deal required Noriega to plead guilty to homicide by vehicle and aggravated DWI.

However, prosecutors say Noriega wouldn't agree to a mandatory minimum sentence, so it wasn’t included in the deal.

“We don’t hold all the cards, we hold most of the cards, hopefully, if we have a good case, but we can’t force the defense or the defendant to take a plea deal,” Romo said. “We have to consider what the family wants and if the family wanted us to go to trial, not to plea, that’s what we would have done.

During sentencing, Judge Louis McDonald offered up a curveball.

He was concerned about Noriega receiving proper care in prison for her liver disease and gave her a lighter sentence.

After calls for Judge McDonald to step down and outcry from state leaders and the community, Romo said the case may not be over.

“One of the things that we are strongly considering is filing a motion to reconsider sentencing,” Romo said.

The motion to reconsider will depend on what the family wants to do, according to Romo.

She said it would then be up to the judge to decide if anything will be reconsidered. 

