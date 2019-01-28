Woman who killed 2 men while driving drunk could be re-sentenced

The deal required Noriega to plead guilty to homicide by vehicle and aggravated DWI.

However, prosecutors say Noriega wouldn't agree to a mandatory minimum sentence, so it wasn’t included in the deal.

“We don’t hold all the cards, we hold most of the cards, hopefully, if we have a good case, but we can’t force the defense or the defendant to take a plea deal,” Romo said. “We have to consider what the family wants and if the family wanted us to go to trial, not to plea, that’s what we would have done.

During sentencing, Judge Louis McDonald offered up a curveball.

He was concerned about Noriega receiving proper care in prison for her liver disease and gave her a lighter sentence.

After calls for Judge McDonald to step down and outcry from state leaders and the community, Romo said the case may not be over.

“One of the things that we are strongly considering is filing a motion to reconsider sentencing,” Romo said.

The motion to reconsider will depend on what the family wants to do, according to Romo.

She said it would then be up to the judge to decide if anything will be reconsidered.