Woman who was the subject of SWAT situation to face judge Monday | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman who was the subject of SWAT situation to face judge Monday

Joy Wang
Created: February 23, 2020 05:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A woman who was the subject of a SWAT situation will face a judge Monday.

Victoria Chavez is behind bars after she threatened someone with a knife at a Walgreens, doused herself in lighter fluid then took off in a stolen car Friday.

Advertisement

After the incident, Chavez was charged with receiving stolen property, shoplifting and running from a police officer.

Police said this is not the first time Chavez has had run-ins with the law. Last year Chavez made a Molotov cocktail by filling a plastic water bottle with gasoline then started a fire in the yard of an apartment.

The district attorney’s office argued that Chavez should not be released before trial because no release conditions would reasonably protect people in the community.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Missing 27-year-old Farmington woman found dead, family says
Missing 27-year-old Farmington woman found dead, family says
Metro 15 offender arrested one day after being added to the list
Metro 15 offender arrested one day after being added to the list
Police: 1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque
Police: 1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque
Woman who was the subject of SWAT situation to face judge Monday
Woman who was the subject of SWAT situation to face judge Monday
Attempted carjacking at Albuquerque bar leaves 1 person dead
Attempted carjacking at Albuquerque bar leaves 1 person dead
Advertisement


APD addresses Albuquerque’s violent weekend after 3 fatal shootings occurred
APD addresses Albuquerque’s violent weekend after 3 fatal shootings occurred
Governor to sign bill that will cap the cost of insulin
Governor to sign bill that will cap the cost of insulin
Woman who was the subject of SWAT situation to face judge Monday
Woman who was the subject of SWAT situation to face judge Monday
Police: 1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque
Police: 1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque
Metro 15 offender arrested one day after being added to the list
Metro 15 offender arrested one day after being added to the list