Woman who was the subject of SWAT situation to face judge Monday

Joy Wang
Created: February 23, 2020 05:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A woman who was the subject of a SWAT situation will face a judge Monday.
Victoria Chavez is behind bars after she threatened someone with a knife at a Walgreens, doused herself in lighter fluid then took off in a stolen car Friday.
After the incident, Chavez was charged with receiving stolen property, shoplifting and running from a police officer.
Police said this is not the first time Chavez has had run-ins with the law. Last year Chavez made a Molotov cocktail by filling a plastic water bottle with gasoline then started a fire in the yard of an apartment.
The district attorney’s office argued that Chavez should not be released before trial because no release conditions would reasonably protect people in the community.
