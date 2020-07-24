Woman whose son was swept away in 1991 offers warning to others: Stay out of arroyos

"They were laughing and kidding around. They heard. Ben says, 'hush." I hear something, so they stopped and looked behind them and there was this huge wall of water coming towards them," Gonzales said. "They swept them both in but then David, closest to the side, was able to get out. Ben had a hold of his ankle, and he had Ben's wrist, and he was trying to pull them out, and David said he almost got him out and the second wall came, and he was gone."

To this day, Gonzales has major concerns when the monsoon begins in New Mexico.

"All the kids have been out of school since March 13," she said. "I worry about them, especially through the rainy season. Stay out of the ditches, stay out of the arroyos. They are deadly."

Gonzales said she wants people to know that the water comes fast and arroyos are no place to play.

"I do want to warn children that this is not a joke," she said. "There's no coming back."

