Woman’s death in NW Albuquerque considered suspicious

June 07, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police say a woman’s death is being considered as “suspicious.”
Police were called out to the area near Coors and I-40 Thursday.
Upon arriving, they discovered emergency personnel providing medical assistance. However, the woman succumbed to her injuries.
APD reports that the woman’s body showed no obvious signs of trauma, however, the homicide unit is investigating due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.
Created: June 07, 2019
