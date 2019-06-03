Woman's body found in resort room, warrant issued for person of interest
KOB Web Staff
June 03, 2019 10:43 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman at a local resort and casino.
According to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, Anthony McCants left Farmington on May 20 with Rachel Lanier.
The two were seen later that day on surveillance cameras at Isleta Resort and Casino, but authorities say McCants was spotted on surveillance cameras the next morning, alone.
Lanier was found dead inside the hotel room. Law enforcement officials say her death is considered to be suspicious, and they want to speak with McCants.
He was last seen driving a white or cream colored 1992 four-door Lincoln Town Car with dark tinted windows.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
