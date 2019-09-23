Woman's cat paralyzed after being shot with pellet gun
BELEN, N.M.— A Belen woman said someone shot her cat in the spine over the weekend and partially paralyzed it.
Amber Kramer’s longtime family cat, Pickles, was shot with a pellet gun in the spine Sunday.
“Honestly I think either our neighbors or some random kid was walking down the road just shot him for no reason,” Kramer said. “I know it happened in our yard because for him to get back in he has to jump over a fence.”
Kramer said she reported the incident to police Monday morning and hopes the person responsible is caught.
“If you can hurt an animal or child you know that you’re going to end up doing something worse one day,” Kramer said.
Kramer is now fundraising online to help pay for vet bills and any future care her cat may need.
“I just want to be able to take him to the vet to make sure he doesn’t get an infection and get a wheelchair type thing for his back legs and make sure he can use the bathroom,” Kramer said. “I don’t want to give up on him.”
