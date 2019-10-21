Woman's death echoes similar murder from 4 years ago

“This is the second time in seven years that I’ve lived here that something like this has taken place where someone's been shot and killed, so it's a sad thing to hear,” said resident Jeremy Hamberg.

Jaydon Chavez-Silver, 17, was killed during a drive-by shooting in 2015 near the same location where Campos died.

Chavez-Silver would have turned 22 years old Sunday. His mother celebrated without him while also grieving the death of someone else’s child.

“Some of his classmates knew her so when I saw it on the news I think it kind of just took my breath away at first so it's kind of reliving everything all over again,” Nicole Chavez said.

“It makes me angry as a parent to know that somebody else is standing in my shoes having to lose a child for no reason," she added.

Chavez now advocates for family members of those tragically taken too soon.

She said she wants to let the Campos family know they are not alone.

“Just know that there's a community out there praying for them and trying to lift them up with strength and I’m just so very sorry for their loss,” she said.