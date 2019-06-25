Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app

He was on medication and Thomas said he seemed to be doing better.

However, while she was on a trip, she got a text from the dogsitter that said Rascal was sick.

“I asked her to take him to the vet across the street,” Thomas said. “She failed to do so and the next day he passed away.”

In addition to not taking the dog to the veterinarian, Thomas said the dogsitter never gave Rascal his medication.

“I had a fresh pack of 10 needles in the cupboard for her to use when I was gone and they were still there when I got back,” she said.

Wag! Statement:

We were deeply saddened by Rascal's death. Our dedicated Trust and Safety team worked directly with Rascal’s parents during the investigation and the pet care provider was removed from our platform.

Every walk on the Wag! platform is insured and backed by the full support of our dedicated Trust and Safety team, which means that in the rare case of an incident we will work directly with all parties involved. You can learn more about our Trust & Safety measures here: https://wagwalking.com/trust-safety.

We screen all walker and pet care provider applicants through a thorough background check that includes a Social Security number trace (an identity check), a facial recognition check against all official documents provided, a document check, a national criminal check, a county criminal check, a sex offender check, and a global watch list check. Platform applicants must also complete an online test covering dog safety, equipment, and handling knowledge.

Once an applicant is approved to deliver services on the platform, we leverage the pet parent community to provide feedback of the pet care provider’s services. Additionally, we expect everyone using our platform to abide by our Community Guidelines, which you can learn more about here: https://wagwalking.com/community-guidelines/

We reimbursed Rascal’s parents for their expenses and made a donation in Rascal’s name. Ensuring the safety and security for all of our customers is of utmost importance to us and we are committed to continuously reviewing our internal processes and ways to improve the safety and security of our platform.