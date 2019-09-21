Woman's vehicle broken into while she was sleeping in her car
Grace Reader
September 21, 2019 10:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE— A woman had her car broken into while she was napping in her vehicle.
A woman was passing through Albuquerque from Gallup when a loud noise woke her up.
“I was tired, went to sleep, I heard a thud in the back, I thought I got hit,’ the woman said. “I looked in the back, my trunk was open, no damage to the vehicle, and when I looked in the trunk, my bag was gone.”
Thieves stole her bag from her car while she was still inside.
“I was not expecting that,” she said. “It was just out of the ordinary.”
Even though the woman had locked her car doors, police told her the thieves were likely able to hack into her key fob signal.
The woman said she is going to invest in a protective pouch for her key fob and wants people to know that thieves may not sympathize with a much needed nap.
Credits
Grace Reader
Created: September 21, 2019 10:12 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved