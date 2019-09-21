Woman's vehicle broken into while she was sleeping in her car | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman's vehicle broken into while she was sleeping in her car

Grace Reader
September 21, 2019 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE— A woman had her car broken into while she was napping in her vehicle.

Advertisement

A woman was passing through Albuquerque from Gallup when a loud noise woke her up.

“I was tired, went to sleep, I heard a thud in the back, I thought I got hit,’ the woman said. “I looked in the back, my trunk was open, no damage to the vehicle, and when I looked in the trunk, my bag was gone.”

Thieves stole her bag from her car while she was still inside.

“I was not expecting that,” she said. “It was just out of the ordinary.”

Even though the woman had locked her car doors, police told her the thieves were likely able to hack into her key fob signal.

The woman said she is going to invest in a protective pouch for her key fob and wants people to know that thieves may not sympathize with a much needed nap.

Credits

Grace Reader


Created: September 21, 2019 10:12 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
Parents of girl left in hot car struggling to cope with loss
Parents of girl left in hot car struggling to cope with loss
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ABQ's West Side
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ABQ's West Side
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Advertisement



APD asks for help to locate kidnapped woman
APD asks for help to locate kidnapped woman
Woman's vehicle broken into while she was sleeping in her car
Woman's vehicle broken into while she was sleeping in her car
APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
Attendance for Lobo football game reaches 27,000
Attendance for Lobo football game reaches 27,000
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM