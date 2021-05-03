Women-owned Albuquerque spirits company wins prestigious award

COO of Nikle Co. Jennifer Vieth said the award turned out to be prestigious.

"What we've been told is it's like winning a gold at the Olympics, winning a Grammy, or winning an Oscar within the spirit world," Vieth said. "So it's really exciting."

Nearly 3,000 bottles were submitted from companies across the globe. However, the all natural and local ingredients in the gin, like Los Poblanos lavender, stood out to the blindfolded judges who took several days to pick the top liquors.

New Mexicans can pick up a bottle of Nikle Co.'s vodka or gin at more than 60 liquor stores across the state.

