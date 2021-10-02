Women's March held in Albuquerque, cities across the nation

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 02, 2021 06:56 PM
Created: October 02, 2021 05:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Across the country, demonstrators took to the streets - protesting new abortion restrictions in Texas and the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned.
The Women’s March was held in hundreds of cities Saturday, including Tiguex Park in Albuquerque. This was the first Women's March held since former President Donald Trump left office, but organizers said they feel like the stakes are as high as ever for their message.
“A march is not the end of what we should be doing, it's just the beginning and so people should consider what more they can do,” said Lisa Padilla, event organizer.
The Albuquerque march went from Tiguex Park to Old Town Plaza.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company