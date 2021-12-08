Work of Taos Pueblo artist lives on at Nativo Lodge

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 08, 2021 10:21 PM
Created: December 08, 2021 08:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo was found dead outside her Taos Pueblo home in November. Her boyfriend has been arrested for her murder.
Suazo's paintings continue to move people in Albuquerque.
"I think what's beautiful about what DeAnna did here in this room, is it tells a really, really deep story of her history and her influence," said Nate Wells, the president of the Nativo Lodge.
"You can see she works with a high level of detail, bright, vibrant colors. We're actually really fortunate to have partnered with DeAnna on this room, because she finished it right before the pandemic," Wells said.
Suazo is one of 60 different Indigenous artists who painted rooms at the Nativo Lodge. She had a whole room as her canvas, not far from a room painted by her mother, Geraldine Tso.
"DeAnna is a beautiful soul," Wells said. "She is a young person who had her head on straight. Very, very professional and I'm just fortunate to have known her."
In Suazo's own words about her room, she said, "Today we stand strong, and Taos Pueblo will always be the home I return to."
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company