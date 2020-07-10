Work search requirement waived for those on unemployment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than 150,000 New Mexico are receiving unemployment benefits, and there's a possibility that the number will rise following the governor's announcement to prohibit indoor dining at restaurants and breweries.

"Unfortunately, with the virus being spread that has effected the way that businesses can open up and once again," said Bill McCamley, secretary of Department of Workforce Solutions. "And I hate to be a broken record on this, but we're not going to be able to open businesses back up to the full extent we need to do to get people back to work if we don't wear our masks."