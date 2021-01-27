Work to begin on Route 66 visitor center in New Mexico | KOB 4

Work to begin on Route 66 visitor center in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: January 27, 2021 06:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A construction contract worth nearly $10 million has been awarded to an Albuquerque-based company to build the Route 66 Visitors Center on the western edge of the city along the historic roadway.

Bernalillo County commissioners approved the contract with Enterprise Builders on Tuesday.

The visitors center is a collaborative effort between the county, the city of Albuquerque and local stakeholders.

The project will include a museum, a tap room, office space and outdoor amphitheater.

Albuquerque is home to the longest urban stretch of Route 66. One of the first roads in the U.S. highway system, the route spanned eight states.


