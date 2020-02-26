Work underway on Xcel Energy wind farm in eastern New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Work underway on Xcel Energy wind farm in eastern New Mexico

Work underway on Xcel Energy wind farm in eastern New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: February 26, 2020 06:27 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Texas-based Xcel Energy has poured the first 66 foundations for what will be a 240-turbine wind farm in eastern New Mexico.

Xcel Energy recently began construction on a $900 million wind farm southeast of Portales, New Mexico, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports.

Advertisement

The 522-megawatt Sagamore Wind Project will be the largest single wind facility in New Mexico by the time it’s completed later this year.

Sagamore will produce enough electricity to power 194,000 homes annually. Xcel spokesman Wes Reeves says the company will use the New Mexico and Texas wind power to serve its customers in those two states.

It is expected to be able to meet the annual electricity needs of nearly 194,000 homes, according to Xcel.

The project will support more than 300 workers in construction as well as 30 full-time jobs.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Autopsy confirms body found in Arizona is missing Farmington woman
Autopsy confirms body found in Arizona is missing Farmington woman
Coronavirus: How are state health officials preparing? How is it affecting the economy?
Coronavirus: How are state health officials preparing? How is it affecting the economy?
Gov. Lujan Grisham says law enforcement has to enforce new red-flag law
Gov. Lujan Grisham says law enforcement has to enforce new red-flag law
Rio Rancho residents at odds with neighborhood developer
Rio Rancho residents at odds with neighborhood developer
Parents seek justice for 16-year-old son who was accidentally shot and killed
Parents seek justice for 16-year-old son who was accidentally shot and killed
Advertisement


Coronavirus: How are state health officials preparing? How is it affecting the economy?
Coronavirus: How are state health officials preparing? How is it affecting the economy?
Gov. Lujan Grisham says law enforcement has to enforce new red-flag law
Gov. Lujan Grisham says law enforcement has to enforce new red-flag law
Mom charged with boiling pets found competent to stand trial
Mom charged with boiling pets found competent to stand trial
New Mexico bail reform committee to hear from experts
New Mexico bail reform committee to hear from experts
New Mexico oil group, GOP House hopeful condemn candidate ad
In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. A March 2016 email from Herrell asked fellow Republican state legislators if they were interested in supporting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for president and if they would like to sign an attached endorsement card.