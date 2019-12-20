Workforce Solutions offers training to inmates to work in the construction industry

“I had an aggravated assault I made some bad choices when I was out and I’m correcting those now,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll be a productive member of society."

The Corrections Department found these level 2 inmates by selecting them from all over the state. They made sure they were getting out in a few months, lived in Bernalillo County and wanted to do construction work.

While still behind bars, inmates learned how to direct traffic, administer CPR, how to drive defensively and how to be safe on job-sites per OSHA’s guidelines.

Federal dollars paid $1,400 to train each inmate.

“It's a great opportunity for these inmates to really get a skill that's going to lead right to a job when they get out and a pathway to succeed,” said Bill McCamley, with the NM Department of Workforce Solutions.

On Friday inmates had interviews with contractors.

Marisela Gutierrez says she wants to hire inmates-to to give them a new beginning.

“We need workers to help build our freeways in New Mexico, we need laborers, we need carpenters,” said Marisela Gutierrez, with Hasse Contracting.

“A couple of them gave me the go-ahead to give them a call when I get out,” Phillips said. “I was really surprised about and wasn't expecting that. It feels amazing, it was better when I was on the street, I have all these certifications now, now I’m going to make it, I know I am there's no way I can't succeed."

Corrections Department Cabinet Secretary Alisha Tafoya is confident these men will show up to work.

“We have done everything we can do to break down the barriers between them and what to expect when they are supervised so when they get out I feel they will do well,” she said.