Workforce Solutions to offer waivers for overpayment of benefits

Updated: March 04, 2021 05:03 PM
Created: March 04, 2021 03:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) will send out information starting March 22 about how to request a waiver for claimants who received an overpayment through no fault of their own as part of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.
The federal government is giving states the authority to waive what is owed if repayment would be a hardship.
The notice and a PUA Overpayment Questionnaire for Waiver Consideration form will be sent by the claimants’ preferred correspondence method, Workforce Solutions said.
They must respond with the waiver request to be eligible for a waiver. If a request is not received by the department, the agency cannot waive the overpayment.
