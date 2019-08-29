Working out while pregnant can make labor easier, expert says | KOB 4
Advertisement

Working out while pregnant can make labor easier, expert says

Casey Torres
August 29, 2019 08:07 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Mothers who are expecting should not be scared to work out.

Advertisement

Noelle Borders is a certified nurse midwife at UNM Children’s Hospital. She said working out during and after pregnancy is actually good. She’s had patients who kick-boxed, biked and did yoga while pregnant.

But it doesn’t have to be vigorous exercise, especially if a person doesn’t usually work out.

"30 minutes a day, 5 days a week is actually what's recommended by the Health and Human services, most physicians and midwives,” she recommended.

Borders said exercise can help maintain weight, boost a woman’s mood and help women prone to depression and anxiety. It can also prevent high blood pressure.

"Labor is really physically taxing. Labor can last a long time. It requires a lot of energy. We actually equate it to running a marathon. If you're physically fit going into labor, you're more likely to have shorter labor, maybe a more enjoyable labor. Certainly, you'll be able to maintain your stamina during labor,” she said.

Borders said mothers can start working out a few days after a natural birth, but they should take it easy. She suggests walking as much as possible, then go into regular exercise once a woman feels better.

 For mothers who had a C-section, Borders recommends for them to wait at least 6 months before exercising again.

"Just exercise good judgement. If your balance feels (good). If you feel sturdy and stable, go for it,” she said.

Credits

Casey Torres


Updated: August 29, 2019 08:07 AM
Created: August 29, 2019 07:45 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona
Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona
14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
Albuquerque Popeyes expects to sell out of popular chicken sandwich
Albuquerque Popeyes expects to sell out of popular chicken sandwich
Juvenile shot in SE Albuquerque
Juvenile shot in SE Albuquerque
Dunkin' Donuts announced as new coffee sponsor for Balloon Fiesta
Dunkin' Donuts announced as new coffee sponsor for Balloon Fiesta
Advertisement




Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona
Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona
Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos
Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos
Major delays on northbound I-25 due to crash at La Bajada
Major delays on northbound I-25 due to crash at La Bajada
Juvenile shot in SE Albuquerque
Juvenile shot in SE Albuquerque
Federal complaint targets New Mexico horse racing
Federal complaint targets New Mexico horse racing