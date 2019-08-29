Working out while pregnant can make labor easier, expert says
Casey Torres
August 29, 2019 08:07 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Mothers who are expecting should not be scared to work out.
Noelle Borders is a certified nurse midwife at UNM Children’s Hospital. She said working out during and after pregnancy is actually good. She’s had patients who kick-boxed, biked and did yoga while pregnant.
But it doesn’t have to be vigorous exercise, especially if a person doesn’t usually work out.
"30 minutes a day, 5 days a week is actually what's recommended by the Health and Human services, most physicians and midwives,” she recommended.
Borders said exercise can help maintain weight, boost a woman’s mood and help women prone to depression and anxiety. It can also prevent high blood pressure.
"Labor is really physically taxing. Labor can last a long time. It requires a lot of energy. We actually equate it to running a marathon. If you're physically fit going into labor, you're more likely to have shorter labor, maybe a more enjoyable labor. Certainly, you'll be able to maintain your stamina during labor,” she said.
Borders said mothers can start working out a few days after a natural birth, but they should take it easy. She suggests walking as much as possible, then go into regular exercise once a woman feels better.
For mothers who had a C-section, Borders recommends for them to wait at least 6 months before exercising again.
"Just exercise good judgement. If your balance feels (good). If you feel sturdy and stable, go for it,” she said.
Credits
Casey Torres
Updated: August 29, 2019 08:07 AM
Created: August 29, 2019 07:45 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved