Working out while pregnant can make labor easier, expert says

"30 minutes a day, 5 days a week is actually what's recommended by the Health and Human services, most physicians and midwives,” she recommended.

Borders said exercise can help maintain weight, boost a woman’s mood and help women prone to depression and anxiety. It can also prevent high blood pressure.

"Labor is really physically taxing. Labor can last a long time. It requires a lot of energy. We actually equate it to running a marathon. If you're physically fit going into labor, you're more likely to have shorter labor, maybe a more enjoyable labor. Certainly, you'll be able to maintain your stamina during labor,” she said.

Borders said mothers can start working out a few days after a natural birth, but they should take it easy. She suggests walking as much as possible, then go into regular exercise once a woman feels better.

For mothers who had a C-section, Borders recommends for them to wait at least 6 months before exercising again.

"Just exercise good judgement. If your balance feels (good). If you feel sturdy and stable, go for it,” she said.